FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo’s giraffe calf has finally made his debut at the zoo’s savanna area on Wednesday.

The Zoo’s animal care staff say the Masai giraffe, Siku, gave birth to a male calf born in May 2023 named Muhimu. They say they have closely monitored the calf’s health after some complications and are happy to announce he is now doing great.

Organizers say visitors can catch Muhimu at the Twiga Terrace during their next zoo adventure. They say he tends to go out periodically during the mornings.

For more information about how you can visit Muhimu visit the Fresno Chaffee Zoo’s website.