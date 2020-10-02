Fresno Chaffee Zoo working with health officials to reopen indoor exhibits

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Since the middle of June, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo has been open to the public with a few closed exhibits to stay in compliance with state guidelines.

Marketing Manager Brandy Gamoning for the Fresno Chaffee Zoo says until they have a better understanding of the virus and the affects it has on their animals some of these exhibits will stay closed.

“There are a few areas that are closed,” said Gamoning. “Our reptile house is closed. tropical treasures. Valley farms and any indoor areas.”

Gamoning said they are also enforcing regulations like wearing a mask when you enter the park, following signs of one-way-traffic, and social distancing.

“We are really lucky at the zoo that a majority of the zoo is outdoors, so a lot of our areas are already open, and we are allowed to be open daily with state and local regulations,” said Gamoning.

Gamoning said they are working closely with Fresno County Health Officials to start the process of opening these closed exhibits and offering a dinning option.

Christina Tijerina decided to go to the zoo with her two kids. She said with all the protocols in place she felt safe seeing the animals with her kids.

“We do feel safe with the measures that they have put in place. Wearing the mask when we are in the close proximately and the way that they have changed the food court helps too because it’s one way in and one way out,” said Tijerina.

