FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 10 blunt-nosed leopard lizards were introduced to the Panoche Plateau on Wednesday by Fresno Chaffee Zoo as part of efforts to save the endangered species in partnership with various organizations, including Fresno State.

According to the zoo, they started with five lizards, but they have been keeping a breeding program and, over the years, they were able to breed a colony of 60 lizards, and 10 out of those were the first group of blunt-nosed leopard lizards reintroduced to the Panoche Plateau.

“The blunt-nosed leopard lizard breeding program is a catalyst for the Zoo’s impact in local conservation work,” said Jon Forrest Dohlin, Fresno Chaffee Zoo CEO and Director. “This is a major milestone for the Zoo. We have supported several conservation organizations over the years, and now, thanks to our partnerships, and this funding from National Science Foundation and the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, we are poised to become leaders in local conservation science to help save native California species.”

The zoo partnered with the Bureau of Land Management, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Fresno Chaffee Zoo celebrated its new Conservation Action Center earlier this year, which will be completed by the end of 2023. It will provide the guests with an inside view of the day-to-day work, critical care, and research that takes to help save the blunt-nosed leopard lizard. It would work as future conservation initiatives as well.

According to Dr. Michael Westphal, a California State Ecologist, they started to monitor the lizard in 2009, and they noticed that the lizard was small, primordial, and isolated. They started a project to increase the sample size of the lizard by collecting DNA from other reptiles. In the late 2010s, the species sample started to reduce.

Fresno State students, along with the partnering organizations, have been visiting the Panoche Plateau to evaluate the environment and look for any remaining blunt-nosed leopard lizards, so they could collect data to help the endangered species.