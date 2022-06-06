FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An endangered red wolf from the Fresno Chaffee Zoo was recently successfully reintroduced back into the wild.

The male wolf, named Hemlock was born at the zoo back in 2016.

In 2018, he was transferred to North Carolina State University as part of the Red Wolf Recovery Program.

As part of the program, Hemlock was paired with a female and released into their natural habitat.

Red wolves were considered to be extinct in the wild in 1980, and are now considered critically endangered by the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has worked with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services and Species Survival Program to restore the red wolf population since 1991.