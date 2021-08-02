Fresno Chaffee Zoo welcomes new giraffe

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is making it known they’re head and shoulders above the rest–adding a new giraffe for visitors to meet and learn about.

Kiden, recently arrived at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo and is a female, Masia type of giraffe. The marketing manager of the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, Brandy Gamoning talks about why the addition is important to the zoo and to visitors.

Kiden is three years old and weighs approximately 1,142 pounds and guests can meet and learn about Kiden and her friends seven days a week in the African Adventure exhibit.