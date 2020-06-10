Fresno Chaffee Zoo to reopen Friday after COVID-19 closure

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KPGE) — The Fresno Chaffee Zoo will reopen Friday, said Scott Barton, Executive Director of the zoo.

The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Barton joined health officials who made the announcement live from the zoo.

They are asking everyone who comes to the zoo to bring a mask but said they would not be required to actually wear the mask.

Barton said guests will need to pre-purchase timed tickets on the zoo’s website.

As of Tuesday, total COVID-19 in Fresno County totaled 2,286 cases, 666 recoveries, and 48 deaths.

A little over 10% of cases represent people who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County’s health officer, said that due to the county’s percentage of positive cases, he’s asking family entertainment centers — which includes things like movie theaters — to delay reopening for another two weeks.

Positive cases stand at 8.1% in the county.

This is a developing story.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.