FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has announced a re-imagination of the beloved ZooLights into a new cultural spectacular, IllumiNature.

Zoo officials say that the new experience features handmade Chinese lantern displays illuminated throughout the zoo. Many have been designed in various animals, shapes, and sizes. Guests will enjoy specially themed areas including nature, Christmas, Lunar New Year, and more.

Along with the lanterns, the event will feature delicious holiday-inspired food and drinks, live entertainment on select nights, and traditional photos with Santa Claus from November 25 through December 23.

“Our guests are going to be blown away when they see this new experience,” says marketing manager, Emily Valdez. “Not only will families enjoy this event, but people of all ages can come and see the Zoo in a whole new light through the Lunar New Year.”

The zoo will also be hosting a 21+ night for adults for this event on Friday, December 9 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Attendees will enjoy complimentary beer and wine tastings with more festive spirits available for purchase throughout the night. Food trucks curated by Fresno Street Eats will also be at the event for guests to enjoy.

The event will run on select days from November 18 through January 22. Tickets for IllumiNature can be purchased on the Fresno Chaffee Zoo website. Prices will be $22 for adults and $18 for children ages 2-11 for non-members. Member adult ticket prices will be $20, children prices will stay the same.