FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One Fresno Foundation has joined the Fresno Chaffee Zoo’s Access for All Program as a founding partner, and it will give more access to families to have fun at the zoo, announced Mayor Jerry Dyer Friday.

The program gives access to thousands of youngsters and their families to have a fun, interactive, eye-opening time at the zoo.

This year, officials say 10,000 tickers will be distributed through various community benefit organizations that serve local families.

Officials say the zoo was able to launch this program due to a generous donation from One Fresno Foundation, Fresno Housing, United Security Bank, and Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias.