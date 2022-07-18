Fresno, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced Monday they are taking precautions against the avian flu.

The Zoo says it has been monitoring the virus for several months and has decided to take precautionary measures to protect its birds.

“While this is a highly infectious disease, our teams are ready to enact our safety plan for this very scenario,” said Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Shannon Nodolf. “We are protecting all of our birds and will continue to monitor the level of risk to take further precautions.”

To stay up to date on all of the Zoo’s updates regarding the avian flu, visit their website at fresnochaffeezoo.org.