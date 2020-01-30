Fresno Chaffee Zoo lion predicts the 2020 Super Bowl winner

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As February is quickly approaching, fans are getting ready to watch the Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

And this year, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo was ready to have one of its lions predict the winner on Wednesday.

Two boxes were placed with the team logos on them, and as soon as African male lion Kijani saw the boxes, he went straight for the 49ers box.

“I promise, we didn’t load just the 49ers box, each of them had an equal-sized shank bone in it and then we also covered it in blood so it really smells,” Fresno Chaffee Zoo Mammal Keeper Misha Brown said.

Brown said both boxes were placed at about equal distances from the door that Kijani came out of.

This is the second time he attempts to predict the winner. In 2018, he predicted the Philadelphia Eagles would win, and he was right.

“He did predict it correctly before when he was just a cub so hopefully that intuition is still with him and he’s made the correct choice,” Brown said.

This year, there was a bittersweet feeling in Kijani predicting the winner. Brown said he’ll be leaving the zoo soon.

“Being a three-year-old is kind of the equivalent of a lion teenager and he’s really interested in girls and he can’t stay with our girls, so he’s gonna be leaving us for another zoo,” Brown said.

Brown said the female lions at the zoo are related to Kijani.

“We’re very excited for him and the new life that he’s got going, coming to him, but we’re going to be a little bittersweet to see him go and hopefully he’s having a fun sendoff with a couple of shank bones,” she said.

This is the fifth year the zoo has had the lions predict the Super Bowl winner. Last year, they broke a three-year winning streak. Brown said this year, she hopes they can get back on track.

“I would probably cheer for any team that Kijani picked, but I’m pretty excited that it’s San Francisco,” Brown said. “We’re crossing our fingers and wishing the 49ers the best.”

