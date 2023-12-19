FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The price of entry into Fresno Chaffee Zoo is going up in 2024, according to an announcement by zoo staff on Tuesday.

Officials say they are increasing ticket prices due to “rising costs of operations,” which include the medication received by the animals, their diets, and various upgrades and maintenance to the site.

The price rise was accompanied by an even higher rise for non-Fresno County residents. The new pricing structure reveals that non-Fresno County residents will have to pay $3 more per ticket to Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

For Fresno County residents, the new admission prices are:

General Admission – $16.95 for adults and $10.95 for children

Admission Plus – $21.95 for adults and $15.95 for children

Admission Premium – $26.95 for adults and $20.95 for children

For visitors from outside Fresno County, the new admission prices are:

General Admission – $19.95 for adults and $13.95 for children

Admission Plus – $24.95 for adults and $18.95 for children

Admission Premium – $29.95 for adults and $23.95 for children

The price of membership at Fresno Chaffee Zoo will also be going up in the new year. Both individual and family membership prices will rise by $25 from their 2023 level. The price of the explorer membership will rise by $50 from the 2023 level. The new membership prices are:

Individual Membership – $90

Family Membership is $150

Explorer Membership – $300

The new prices will take effect January 1, 2024.