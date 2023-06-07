FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is celebrating PRIDE with a Rainbow Family Day.

Chaffee Zoo officials say they are continuing its mission to welcome diverse communities to the zoo through special events.

Rainbow Family Day will be held on Thursday, June 29 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

According to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, Rainbow Family Day at the Zoo is a family-focused event that celebrates, supports, and provides resources to LGBTQ+ families and their allies, in the Central Valley.

For more information visit the Fresno Chaffee Zoo website.