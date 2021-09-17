Fresno Chaffee Zoo brings back Safari Night 2021, after virtual pandemic event

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo’s annual Safari Night benefit is returning Friday evening after hosting a virtual event last year due to the pandemic.

Guests attending the event can enjoy an array of food and drinks as well as live entertainment at the event this year.

“We are so happy to have it [the event] in person,” said marketing manager Brandy Gamoning. “So many of the elements, the food, the drink, the animal ambassadors, the chance to be at the zoo when we talk about the important work we do is so special.”

Along with live entertainment, animal ambassadors and a live auction will be hosted for guests to enjoy while in attendance.

For those who aren’t able to attend in person, Gamoning says a virtual auction will also be available for individuals interested in donating and supporting local businesses.

The virtual auction will be open until Monday morning at 10:00 a.m. and all proceeds made from the event will directly help support the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

Safari Nights will take place from 6:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m. at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo Friday night.