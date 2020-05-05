Fresno Chaffee Zoo announces death of giraffe Uzuri

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Uzuri the giraffe, who was a resident at Fresno Chaffee Zoo for 25 years, has passed away after years of battling progressive arthritis, according to zoo officials.

In a statement Tuesday, the zoo announced that Uzuri was humanely euthanized. The 26-year-old reticulated giraffe was one of the oldest in human care. The median life expectancy for giraffes is 19 years.

African Adventure vip opening at Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

“Recently, Uzuri began showing decreased activity and an abnormal gait,” said Dr. Shannon Nodolf, Chief Veterinary Officer. “Radiographs confirmed worsening joint disease. Due to diminishing quality of life, the decision was made for euthanasia.”

Uzuri was born in Brookfield Zoo, Illinois, in 1993. She came to Fresno in 1995.

