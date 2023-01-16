FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Celebrations in honor of Martin Luther King Day are taking place all around the country. In Fresno, the 38th Annual Commemoration Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration kicked off on Friday, at the Fresno County Courthouse Park at the M.L.K. Memorial Bust.

The events are presented by The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Committee and the City of Fresno. Events took place throughout the weekend including a candlelight peace vigil.

On Monday morning the day the holiday is officially observed, people gathered at John’s Catherdral for a march to the Fresno City Hall. There the program continued in the Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium.

Edward Thomas, a community activist said that it meant a lot to him to see people of all races and especially the youth come together in the unity march. He says that it is the love of Dr. Martin Luther King that stands out among the crowd.

“The Love was the thing that was able to transform the enemy into a friend. So we take that love and it translates into unity and that translates into what you see here today. With everyone coming together full of love, full of unity, full of peace and that’s what Dr. Martin Luther King had back then and that translates now,” said Thomas.

Local leadership was in attendance including Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama, and California Senator Anna Caballero.