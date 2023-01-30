FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – People around the world are celebrating the start of the Lunar New Year as much as they can – one week since the mass shooting at a similar celebration in Los Angeles County.

“The year of the rabbit, it represents peace, longevity prosperity; we’re hoping this next year will give us that,” said churchgoer Mark Chin.

The Lunar New Year is an annual tradition where multiple cultures and ethnicities celebrate the first new moon of the calendar year.

“It’s all about family it’s all about culture… it’s about history and the future,” said Senior Pastor of Chinese First Baptist Church Jack Danny.

Family and friends of all cultures came together to celebrate the upcoming spring.

“It’s good that the community of Fresno has this type of celebration; there’s a big Asian population,” said Chin.

Food was at the forefront of Sunday’s celebration as Jeannie Gong says it’s the second best she’s had.

“You know honestly I came from China, my mom’s food is always the best.”

While the group celebrates together, their hearts go out to those who lost their lives in the deadly Monterey Park shooting earlier in the month.

“What is sad is around the time of celebration that this would happen and put a damper on looking forward to the celebration in the new year,” said Chin.

While the nation continues to mourn the lives lost congregates at the church pray for change.

“We mourn with those who mourn, we rejoice with those who rejoice, and not just the Asian community, but the whole nation,” said Gong.