Fresno Catholic school closes while mold dealt with, officials say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Catholic school in Fresno has closed for a few days after four classrooms tested positive for mold, school officials said Thursday.

St. Anthony of Padua School was closed Thursday and will be closed Friday so the faculty and staff can relocate the classrooms.

The relocation affects both the classes and school activities of St. Anthony of Padua Parish.

The principal said the school and Parish administration has been working with the Diocese of Fresno and professionals who can fix the issue.

The school said there was no reason to suspect that any other classrooms were affected, but they are testing every classroom.

Classes will resume on Tuesday after MLK weekend.

Here’s the full statement from Principal Jeanette Tobia Suter:

St. Anthony of Padua School, Fresno, is closed Thursday, January 16 and Friday January 17, 2020 so that the faculty and staff can relocate four classrooms. This relocation is due to air samples from these four classrooms testing positive for various forms of mold. Four other classrooms have also been relocated for the same reason. The relocation has affected both the school classes and the activities of St. Anthony of Padua Parish. School and Parish administration has been working closely with Diocesan personnel and professionals in the area of remediation and construction to assess the situation and plan for the work needed to be done in the affected classrooms. There currently is no reason to suspect that any other classrooms have been affected, but out of an abundance of caution the school is having all the remaining rooms on campus tested. Classes will resume on Tuesday, January 21 following the holiday weekend. Principal Jeanette Tobia Suter

