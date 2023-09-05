FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – According to the Fresno Police Department, as of Sep. 5, catalytic converter thefts are down nearly 77%.

So far in 2023, police have received 375 reports of catalytic converter theft, compared to a whopping 1,616 in the same time frame in 2022.

The shocking news came on the heels of Fresno City Attorney Andrew Janz’s announcement that he has joined the California Statewide Catalytic Converter Task Force.

While Janz was unavailable to comment on his announcement, the information released by his office said the partnership will help to further implement the catalytic converter ordinance passed by Fresno City Council in February.

That ordinance makes the possession of loose catalytic converters illegal without the proper documentation.

Fresno City Council President Tyler Maxwell, who wrote the ordinance, said this step by Janz should pay off.

“A lot of the folks that tend to steal catalytic converters tend to sell them to folks outside of the city of Fresno and sometimes outside of the state of California. So, if we really want to nip this in the bud, we really have to create a larger operation,” he said.

But with such a drastic change from year to year, the ordinance itself may have already paid off.

“Catalytic converter thefts in the city of Fresno have been rising over the last couple of years. We’re happy to see that this year, 2023, it’s on the decline,” said Maxwell.

Maxwell says either way, you should always take steps to protect your vehicle as thefts can still happen.

At Johnny’s Muffler Service in Fresno, they help with just that, as the shop specializes in making custom catalytic converter shields.

“They’re paranoid, and I don’t blame them. So, the converter shield, it gives them you know security,” said John Shanoian, owner & operator of Johnny’s Muffler.

The shop has worked on as many as 10 in one week, they cost a few hundred dollars, and they work.

Also, it will likely cost you a lot less than a new catalytic converter.

“That $1,500 or whatever it is to replace it, they definitely don’t want to have to do it twice. So, being able to have the security, the kind of peace of mind of putting that shield on there,” said Lukas Johnson, fabricator welder at Johnny’s Muffler.

The team at the shop said if you get a shield, make sure to get “expanded metal”.

It’s a mesh-like metal, which allows you to see through it.

That means it will save you from having to get the shield taken off, and put back on when it’s time to get your car smogged.