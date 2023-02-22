FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno aims to crack down on catalytic converter theft, an issue that has impacted both the city and the state.

On Tuesday, Fresno City Council President Tyler Maxwell and top city officials showed their support for the newly proposed ordinance, written by Maxwell. The ordinance would give law enforcement probable cause to question individuals with detached catalytic converters in their possession or in their vehicles.

If they cannot prove ownership, they could face fines or jail time.

“Catalytic converter thieves have no boundaries and no conscience. They operate in every neighborhood throughout our city and beyond,” said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

These thefts mean quick money for crooks but huge bills for victims.

“While criminals can make a couple of hundreds of dollars selling these illegally to recycling companies, it costs car owners thousands and thousands of dollars to replace just one stolen catalytic converter,” said Fresno City Council President Tyler Maxwell.

Catalytic converter thefts have hit local non-profits especially hard.

Those like Exceptional Parents Unlimited, United Cerebral Palsy, and the Arc of Fresno and Madera Counties, all of which are victims of catalytic converter theft.

“We’ve had over 25 converters stolen at a replacement cost of over $2,500. Approximately $62,000. That is a tremendous cost for a non-profit,” said Tamica Hill, executive director of the Arc of Fresno and Madera Counties.

If the ordinance is passed, the only legal way to possess a detached catalytic converter in Fresno is if you’re recognized as a core recycler with the city, or if you have the proper documentation. Those who don’t have it could face a misdemeanor or felony charge, up to a $1,000 fine, and up to a year in jail (per converter).

“It opens up the door to do a bigger investigation. And by the way, if the totality of the stolen items is above a certain amount, we can even charge them with a felony,” said Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama.

The city also recommends you visit local Midas service centers, as its Fresno locations will etch your car’s V.I.N., or vehicle identification number, onto your catalytic converter free of charge.

“(It’s) not only a deterrent to would-be criminals but can help our police officers track the device back to their rightful owners,” said Maxwell.

Though catalytic converter theft has trended down at the moment, supporters of the ordinance say it needs to pass.

Fresno City Council will vote on the ordinance coming up at their meeting on Thursday.