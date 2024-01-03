FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno businessman Kyle Kirkland announces he will run for the 20th Congressional District held by former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Kirkland released the following statement:

“I am excited by this opportunity to run for Congress and intend to work relentlessly for the privilege to represent the 20th District in Washington. My years of business experience have given me the tools and knowledge to address the high cost of living, the border crisis, irresponsible government, and the other issues that matter to Valley families. I’ve spent the last decade giving back to our community, and I’d be honored to continue that service and bring results-oriented change to Congress.”

Kirkland says he is the President and owner of Club One Casino in Fresno, Chair of the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, President of the California Gaming Association, and former owner and Chairman of Steinway Musical Instruments.

McCarthy announced his resignation in December.