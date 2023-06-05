FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As furloughed Bitwise employees continue to navigate what comes next after the Fresno-based tech company abruptly furloughed their entire workforce on Memorial Day, several local businesses are coming together to try and get those employees back on their feet.

Fresno High Flea is offering any Bitwise employees a free booth space to sell their art, crafts, yard sale, and upcycled goods. The booths are available from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.

RootAccessCA has also offered free services to any Bitwise employees. The company is offering free professional headshots and will have other resources for Bitwise employees at the hackerspace from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday, June 5.

The company says Express Employment will be bringing three job recruiters and Fresno City College will have someone from their HR staff to discuss job opportunities at the event as well.

Priscilla D., a Bitwise employee according to the GoFundMe page, has also set up a GoFundMe page for any Bitwise employees needing financial assistance.

Priscilla says that all the money will be distributed evenly to those impacted by the furloughs. The goal is set at $5,000 and as of Monday, June 5, the page has raised $695.

On Monday, June 5, the California Labor Commissioner’s Office confirmed that their office received reports of labor law violations against Bitwise, but cannot comment on whether or not an investigation has been opened until a potential investigation is concluded and/or citations are issued.