Fresno businesses bracing for coronavirus related closures

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno’s city leaders upped the ante once more Wednesday in hopes of fighting the spread of the coronavirus, ordering the closure of many businesses across the city.

“I actually had an appointment tomorrow, but (my barber) let me know, ‘Come down here, we can’t do it (tomorrow),'” Chris Gonzales said.

Gonzales squeezed in one last haircut at Dope Barbershop before an order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday which requires businesses deemed “non-essential” to close down through the end of the month.

Shop owner Vince Cortez said he and his employees are in a bit of a panic.

“Barbers live on their cuts. We’re not paid hourly, so it’s going to affect these guys big time. We rely on our appointments, walk-ins. So shutting down for two weeks, it’s going to hurt,” he said.

The city said only businesses people rely on in their day-to-day life can stay open. Restaurants are included – but must be take-out only.

“I feel very blessed today because my business is open,” Neal Roach owner of Premo Pizza said, but also said this is still a difficult time.

“I’m still only a year and a half old. I’m still a beginning business where I’m not making a lot of profit. We’re still struggling where we’re trying to make it out there,” he said.

The restaurant’s dining room and bar now closed. Roach said alcohol alone accounts for 30-percent of his sales.

The economic impact of the order has business owners weighing options.

“We’re probably going to have to do some house calls. We have a lot of our clientele that have asked ‘Can you come to the house and do it?'” Cortez said.

“If everybody can just help out local businesses and do their part we’ll be fine and we’ll be able to make it through,” Roach said.

