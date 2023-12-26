FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – It’s been a tradition for years with Mr. Rib to serve the community.

On Monday, the man known as “Mr. Rib” rolled up his sleeves and served up free food to those in Fresno on Christmas day.

Almost every holiday the owner of Mr. Rib, Ned Mallory says he makes the meals and hands them out. This year about 200 people stopped by his food truck.

“We have a lovely time, we had ribs, chicken, trip-tip, deep-fried catfish. We have plenty of toys for the kids and we just had a lovely time today,” Mallory said. “There’s a lot of families don’t have nothing no hot meals on days like this and my whole goal is to get out and serve people in the community.”

Mallory says they also get help from donors one of them is the owner of this Scooby Doo Mystery Machine Van.

Attendees were able to get their meals and got to check it out along with taking pictures.