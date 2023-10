FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Building Healthy Communities is hosting its annual Well-O-Ween Healthy Halloween event on Saturday.

Staff with Fresno Building Healthy Communities say it will be spooky, healthy fun. The event is located at 367 N. First Street, Fresno and will be taking place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be a food distribution, healthy snacks for trunk-or-treat, a haunted house and a resource fair.

Costumes are encouraged. To register for the event, click here.