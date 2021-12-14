Fresno breaks previous rainfall record set in 1968

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A potent winter storm brought several feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada and record-breaking rainfall in Fresno.

According to weather data, Tuesday’s record rainfall amount of 1.03 inches surpassed the previous record of 0.84 inches for Fresno.

The storm will continue to impact the Western states Tuesday before tapering off Wednesday, followed by another weather maker that is expected to bring more rain on Thursday. Oakhurst canceled school for the day because of the icy conditions.

After previously announcing delaying its opening, China Peak Resort announced that it will be opening its season on Friday. Officials say they hope to have most of the mountain open with 4 feet of snow at the base – and 5 to 6 feet in the higher elevations.

PG&E responded to a number of power outages in Fresno as a result of the rain, however, most were resolved within a few hours.

The weather system arriving Thursday is expected to bring more rain, heavy snow in the Sierras from Yosemite to Kings Canyon, and cooler than average temperatures until early next week.