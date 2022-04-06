FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Revival 23 boutique is opening its second location at a new development in northeast Fresno.

Revival 23 is the first business to open in The Shops at the Row, which is part of a new master plan community that includes The Residences at The Row on Shepherd Avenue.

A grand opening celebration will be held on Saturday, April 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The first 100 people to attend will receive a free scoop of Ampersand ice cream.

The boutique’s second location will feature a collection of home decor, furniture and clothing.

Aside from offering home decor, owner Teresa Pries says their in-house interior designer can help customers choose the right items for their home.

“This new project is meant to offer more styling advice for customers who wish to elevate their style and transform their home into their own sanctuary,” says Pries.

Pries says she made sure to stockpile her inventory before suppliers raised prices, ensuring that she can keep prices low for customers.

“Before we saw huge shipping delays and inflated prices, I made sure that we ordered more than enough inventory so when we moved to our new location we could still be fully stocked,” says Pries.

According to Pries, other businesses set to open up beside her include Flora which is a boutique flower shop and Ampersand Ice Cream.