FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Bishop Joseph Brennan, a longtime friend, and colleague of Los Angeles’ Auxillary Bishop David O’Connell, who was found killed in his Hacienda Height’s home Saturday, shared more about his life and legacy Monday.

He told us he had known Bishop O’Connell for over 40 years, ever since he arrived in Los Angeles as a newly ordained priest from Ireland.

His death has taken a heavy and emotional toll.

Bishop Brennan said me he got the news in a Sunday phone call from Archbishop of Los Angeles Jose H. Gomez.

“I just remember saying to the archbishop over and over again, no, no, it can’t be,” said Bishop Joseph Brennan of the Diocese of Fresno

He said he and Bishop O’Connell, or “Dave”, as he called him, rose through priesthood alongside one another, and seven years ago were ordained together as bishops.

Fast forward to Monday, he is left in shock.

“Someone we appreciate, admire, and love is gone and gone so suddenly. And now finding out that night, so violently. I don’t think any of us that knew him and loved him got much sleep last night,” he said Monday.

Bishop Brennan said Bishop O’Connell made a huge difference in South Los Angeles and tried to help everyone from immigrants, activists, and law enforcement, as he challenged them, encouraged them, and worked alongside them.

“Some of the poorest of the poor, the most dangerous neighborhoods you can imagine, getting through the Los Angeles Riots. He was an amazing man because he really.. he was all things to all people,” said Bishop Brennan.

Bishop Brennan told us he was known for his love, his humanity, and his humor.

Most of all, it was his passion.

“It was so palatable. It was deep. There was nothing superficial about this man. He could live and communicate and bring people along. You wanted to go with him. You wanted to go where he was leading,” he said.