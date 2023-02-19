FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities in southern California continue to investigate the death of an auxiliary bishop with the Roman Catholic Church who was shot to death in Los Angeles County Saturday afternoon.

Bishop David O’Connell, 69, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles was found dead inside his home in Hacienda Heights, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. Investigators say O’Connell suffered a single gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Locally, Bishop Joseph V. Brennan of the Diocese of Fresno is mourning the loss of Bishop O’Connell as they were ordained bishops together in 2015. He recalled their friendship of over 40 years in a message to the faithful on the Diocese’s website:

Brothers and Sisters,

I am still in great shock and am saddened today as I mourn the loss of Bishop David O’Connell. Bishop O’Connell was an extraordinary man who touched the lives of many and had a great passion for ministering to the disenfranchised and immigrant communities.

Bishop O’Connell is my friend who I will miss dearly but I know he will always be with me and many others in spirit and in heart.

Today I welcome you to join me in praying for the repose of Bishop O’Connell’s soul and for strength and peace for his family.

The Most Rev. Joseph V. Brennan

Bishop of the Diocese of Fresno

The image shown here, from left to right, is of Bishops Robert Barron, Joseph V. Brennan, and David O’Connell who all served the communities of the Los Angeles Archdiocese together as ordained auxiliary bishops.

O’Connell had served in Los Angeles for 45 years. He spent close to four decades as a priest ministering in L.A.’s inner city area, officials said.