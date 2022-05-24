FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday morning after a driver hit him in north Fresno.

Fresno Police said around 5:30 a.m. the cyclist was hit at the Blackstone and Herndon Avenues intersection. Crews gave the 73-year-old CPR, loaded him into the ambulance, and took him to the hospital where he later died.

“The bicyclist was transported to CRMC where he was unfortunately pronounced deceased,” said Fresno Police Sergent Diana Trueba-Vega.

Officials are still investigating the crash and deciding who is at fault.

Two miles north of the accident site, at Friant and Audubon, a white cross and flowers pay homage to 61-year-old Paul Moore. Moore was an avid cyclist who was hit by a truck and killed at the busy intersection in January of this year.

“Friant is a really bad road they have so much traffic with all the houses they are building out north,” said Fresno Cycling Club President Dennis Ball.

Ball said the dangers of the road are taking a toll on some riders.

“You know these accidents do cause a lot of consternation among our riders and there are some that decide not to ride anymore because of the fear of cars,” said Ball.

Earlier in the year, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer promised infrastructure changes to make the roads safer near Woodward Park.

This week crews are using cameras and mapping technology as part of a traffic study of the area including the intersection where Moore was hit.

The study will recommend changes for the city to make. Site crews told our station one of the biggest improvements that will most likely be recommended is expanding the right turn lane from Friant onto westbound Audubon.

The traffic study crews will continue their survey work for the next week but there is no timeline for when changes could be recommended to changed. The city is also looking for other safety recommendations including no right turn on red and additional pedestrian safety.

The city of Fresno is also asking for community involvement in bike lane surveys. Those surveys are linked below.