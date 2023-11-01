FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Blair Looney, president and CEO of the Central California and Inland Empire Counties Better Business Bureau has informed his decision to step aside to the Board of Directors on Wednesday, officials announced.

“I am proud of what we have accomplished at our local BBB over the past 13 years,” said Looney. “I have every confidence the incredibly talented and committed people I work with every day will work closely with my successor and the Board to ensure BBB keeps the positive momentum on track.”

During his time with the organization, officials say Looney oversaw great changes, the BBBs community programs that grew, and the service area that expanded with the addition of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. He has set up the local organization for the integration of the Blue Digital Cloud transformation with the international organization, IABBB.

“We are incredibly grateful to Blair for the energy, vision, and dedication to our organization,” said current BBB Board Chair Jimmy Dunn, Vice President of Operations, at California Health Science University. “His decision to step aside marks the end of a remarkable run that has seen impressive accomplishments.”

“Blair has made countless contributions to BBB’s success. His years have been highlighted by outstanding performance where he has demonstrated remarkable talent and sound judgment that will have a lasting impact on BBB and the people,” said Former BBB Board Chair and Spherion Staffing President Glenna Gates.

Looney will step aside on Jan. 31, 2024. The Board says they will begin immediately to find Looney’s successor.