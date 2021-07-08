Fresno begins prepping for upcoming high temperatures and extreme heat

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A stretch of possible record-breaking heat on the horizon has health officials warning of the potential dangers while the community looks for any escape.

“I’m in here watching a movie trying to escape the heat.”

The community is finding ways to cool off as another heatwave grips the valley. Many are looking to get out of the house, but not out of the A/C.

“I come and enjoy the air at other places. It’s just good to not be cooped up. I’m not much for staying in the house anyway I want to be out and about, you know talking with people and seeing what’s going on,” says Fresno resident, John Lovelace.

The weather has been posing a concern for medical professionals, but they say heatstroke is 100 percent preventable as long as you pay attention to your body, watching for signs of heat exhaustion first, including muscle cramps, excessive sweating and dizziness.

Emergency Medical Services Director, Dan Lynch says, “That’s the body telling you that it’s in trouble. That something needs to change or we’re going to worsen and go into something else which is much worse and more critical which is heat stroke.”

ManuelcCunha of the Nisei Farmers League says workers will be watching crops as they could be ruined by extreme heat. but they also need to be keeping an eye on each other.

“You coordinate with another worker, so you have a buddy system going on. you shorten the day, you start at 6 a.m., you get off at 1 p.m.”

Fresno County’s Emergency Medical Service Director reports their ambulance system has already responded to at least 20 heat-related cases this month, with the hottest days still ahead in Fresno.