FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno-based wireless Internet provider has been awarded Operator of the Year during the WISPAPALOOZA, the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA) annual conference in Las Vegas, officials announced on Tuesday.

Winners are chosen annually by a vote of the association’s 1,000 vendors and WISPA members to recognize the best and brightest companies in the wireless Internet industry, officials say.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to WISPA for naming unWired Operator of the Year,” said Peter Sorensen, CEO of unWired Broadband. “It is a true honor to be recognized by the wireless Internet community and we look forward to living up to our title as Operator of the Year every single day.”

The award was presented on Oct. 10 at SIPAPALOOZA, WISPA’s annual conference and trade show in Las Vegas.

Headquartered in Fresno, unWired has been serving Central and Northern California for over 20 years. According to their website, they started with a single tower in 2003 near Clovis. As of 2023, the company officials say they cover over 17,000 square miles with 180 towers.