FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno-based American Pistachio Growers (APG) announced Wednesday that they have been awarded a $5 million grant from the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA).

APG was awarded the grant to help growers adopt healthy soil practices in the Golden State.

APG says the aim is to better connect farmers and ranchers with programs that encourage and incentivize the implementation of management practices that sequester carbon, reduce atmospheric greenhouse gases, and improve overall soil health.

“We look forward to connecting growers with these valuable programs that will not only improve the overall health of our California soils but have the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and sequester carbon, all while increasing yields and reducing traditional inputs,” said Wes Wilson, APG Director of Member Services and Communications.

The grant to APG is among 14 grants funded through the CDFA Healthy Soils Block Grant Pilot Program, which awarded $62 million in soil block grants in 2023 to various organizations. The program will fund projects for three years, with a limit of $200,000 per project over the lifetime of the grant, according to the APG.

Officials say the grant is a part of the Califonia Healthy Soils Initiative, a collaboration of state agencies and departments that promotes the development of healthy soils on California’s farmlands and ranchlands.