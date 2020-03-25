Fresno-based Air National Guard members helping battle COVID-19

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The California Air National Guard Base in Fresno is helping the state continue its work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The 144th as a whole is standing by for any request that Governor Newsom may have – or any request that comes down from other agencies in California,” said Commander of the 144th Medical Detachment, Lt. Colonel Jordan Darnauer.

Earlier in the month, the 144th Fighter Wing sent a medical strike team to Pacific Grove in Monterey County to assist passengers getting off of a Princess Cruise Ship. More recently, the 144th with recently sending another group up to Sacramento.

“We sent out a second team this week in regards to medical augmentation team up to the California Department of Health warehouse in Sacramento,” said Darnauer. “They are assisting with the inventory and distribution of all of the medical supplies and equipment needed where ever it is needed in California.”

The 144th Fighter Wing has not assisted with any positive cases in the Central Valley.

But to ensure safety on base they closely follow the CDC’s guidelines when any new personnel heads to and from their base.

“People are helping self identify if they are feeling sick we are also doing temperature readings on folks because that is the indicator for most folks. A 100.4-degree temperature,” said Darnauer.

