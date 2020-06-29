Fresno barbershop continues to struggle after reopening under COVID-19 guidelines

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Barbershops and salons are now open and in business in Fresno County, but some, like Ofelia & Sons Barber Shop, are hurting.

“We are averaging very little haircuts compared to what we used to,” said barber John Salazar.

“Super slow I mean we have lost almost 70% of our customers,” said Ofelia Hemme, owner of Ofelia & Sons Barber Shop. “This is not good at all.”

Ofelia has had her barbershop business for 28 years and says she’s never experienced this type of loss in clientele.

She also said that at this time, the shop is not making a profit at all because the expenses and bills are adding up.

“We have to buy extra stuff like sanitizer, the rent, the insurance, the light and all that,” she said.

Ofelia said she has purchased everything she need to keep her clients and employees safe.

“Don’t be afraid we have the sanitizers, we check the temperature when they come in, we have fresh cape, if they don’t have a mask we provide a mask for them so we sanitize everything every customer,” Ofelia said.

Chairs are spaced out and only three clients can wait inside at a time.

Ofelia and her son John said they hope to see more clients soon.

John said, “If you aren’t bringing enough people in we are going to be forced to do some kind of drastic changes were we would have to close and we wouldn’t want that because we’ve been in business for almost 30 years so hopefully it doesn’t come to that.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.