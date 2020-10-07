Fresno bakery makes $11K donation to crews battling the Creek Fire

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An $11,000 donation was handed over to firefighters battling the Creek Fire in Fresno and Madera Counties.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Eddie’s Bakery in Fresno presented the check to the Fresno Fire Chief’s Foundation.

The bakery made and sold more than two-thousand cookies to raise the funds. The money will help fire departments impacted by the wildfire, such as Huntington Lake Volunteer Fire Department which lost its fire station in the Creek Fire.

Fresno Fire Chief Kerri Donis accepted the donation on behalf of the foundation.





