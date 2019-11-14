Fresno awarded $10M grant to fix Highway 99

Breaking News
Local News
FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County was awarded more than $10 million to make improvements to Highway 99.

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded Fresno a $10,540,582 grant to construct new roads, a new interchange along State Route 99 and a multipurpose trail.

The money is funded by a Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant, and they are awarded by the transportation department for projects that construct or repair critical pieces of freight and passenger transportation networks.

