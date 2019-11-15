Fresno artist Leo Politi celebrated on the 45th anniversary of the Politi Branch Library

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A special celebration in Fresno on Thursday honored 45 years of the Politi Branch Library.

The library at First Street and Bullard Avenue is named after the award-winning children’s author and artist.

Politi was born in Fresno in 1908 and spent much of his time visiting schools here. He was one of the first artists to draw children of different ethnicities.

“He loved the multi-generational, the multi-cultural environment, and if you ever look at any of his work you’ll see it,” said the adult programming librarian Laura Fleek.

The Politi Branch Library was first opened in 1974.

