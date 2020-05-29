Fresno artist honors medical staff with mural: ‘I feel very honored’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A new mural honors the work of doctors and nurses at Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno.

The mural is in the parking garage of the hospital and it’s the work of artist Jason Esquivel, who donated to his services to paint the mural.

“I feel very honored to be here and to do this, for my community and it’s very humbling, yeah, it is,” said Esquivel.

  • Image courtesy of Jason Esquivel
  • Image courtesy of Jason Esquivel
  • Image courtesy of Jason Esquivel
  • Image courtesy of Jason Esquivel
  • Image courtesy of Jason Esquivel

The artist says he’s been doing this type of work for ten years and has also painted other murals in the Fresno as well.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know