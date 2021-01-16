Fresno artist honoring some Valley lives lost to soon with mural tribute

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A Fresno artist is honoring some Central Valley angels – keeping their memories alive with a mural tribute.

Omar ‘Super’ Huerta has been working since 7:00 p.m. Saturday night to complete the mural on C Street in downtown Fresno.

The piece is in honor of Pedro Mall-Monado, Isaiah Murrietta, Samantha Cruz Pedro, and Manjit Singh – all local lives lost too soon.

Huerta says the families reached out to him and shared their stories.

“It’s been a huge part of my career as a mural artist to help unite the community through it all, and unfortunately these were tragic deaths or loss,” Huerta said.

Huerta says he’ll be presenting the murals to the families Sunday with a vigil and balloon release from 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.