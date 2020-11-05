Fresno Art Museum reopened to the public – with some restrictions

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) – Starting Thursday, the Fresno Art Museum will be open to the general public once again.

The museum reopened for members only back on Oct. 22 – but now anyone can visit the local attraction.

The building is limited to 25% capacity and visitors will have to call ahead to make a reservation for ‘timed ticketing.’ Masks are also required.

The Fresno Art Museum‘s phone number is 559-441-4221. The museum will be open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday to Sunday.

