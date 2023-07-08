FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Residents of an apartment in north Fresno were displaced after a fire broke out Saturday morning, according to the Fresno City Fire Department.

Firefighters say around 8:45 a.m. they responded to an apartment fire on Saybrook Drive near Newcastle Lane.

Upon arrival, fire crews were met with heavy smoke conditions and said they were able to determine no one was inside the structure.

Due to the structure of the roofing, fire personnel say they had a difficult time locating the source of the flames as it had spread into the attic.

Fresno Fire says one unit was completely destroyed, one was moderately destroyed, and two had minor damage from when crews were attempting to extinguish the blaze. No injuries were reported.

In total 14 people were displaced, however, fire officials say they are working with PG&E to determine if power can be restored to some units to limit the number of those displaced. Red Cross was also contacted to aid the displaced.