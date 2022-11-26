FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three families have been displaced in Fresno as a result of a cooking fire that took place Saturday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Around 10:30 a.m., fire officials say they responded to a call about a house fire in the area of Peach Avenue, south of Tulare Avenue.

When they arrived, fire crews discovered it was an apartment triplex located at 1219 S Peach Avenue and immediately called for reinforcements that involved five engines and two trucks. By the time the fire was under control, there were about 40 fire crew members on the scene.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire started in the back patio of one of the residences from an unattended hot oil cooking fire.

During the battle, officials say the fire moved from one residence to another one through a common attic space. Two out of the three units were damaged.

The Fresno Fire Department wants to remind the public, especially this time of year, to remember to not leave heated surfaces unattended.

Fire officials say as a result of this incident, the three families living in the triplex were displaced. No injuries were reported.