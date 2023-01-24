FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Fire Department was called to an apartment fire where one person was sent to the hospital and 15 tenants have been displaced, according to Fresno Fire Department.

On Tuesday at approximately 5:30 p.m., the Fresno fire department say they were dispatched to an apartment fire on E Weldon and N Angus.

Fire Officials say when they arrived there was heavy smoke and flames coming from a single-story apartment unit. The unit was a part of a six-pack of apartments

Firefighters say they were able to put the fire out and avoided it from spreading.

Only one unit was affected by the fire and was destroyed, officials say.

The other units in the apartment complex did not suffer damage although the unit had a common attic. The fire was put out before it was able to spread to the whole building, Fresno Fire says.

According to officials one person is injured with first-degree burns to the face but is in stable condition.

15 people in the connecting apartments have been displaced and Red Cross will be aiding them.

Fire investigators say the accident was potentially caused by a space heater but will remain on the scene a while longer to investigate any further causes.