FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mayor Jerry Dyer and City Manager Georgeanne White announced the appointment of the 16th chief of Fresno Fire in the department’s 146-year history.

The new chief replaces Kerri Donis who served for over nine years of those as the department’s chief. Donis announced her retirement in June 2022 and her final day was March 1, 2023.

Deputy Chief Billy Alcorn took the role of Interim Fire Chief following the retirement of Donis. In the announcement on Friday, Mayor Jerry Dyer confirmed that Alcorn would take the permanent position of Chief of the Fresno Fire Department.

