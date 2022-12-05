FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The largest private no-kill shelter in the Central Valley has raised nearly double the amount needed to keep its center open.

Back in September the Valley Animal Center needed at least 250 thousand dollars to stay open and make it to the end of the year. The center surpassed its goal and raised two hundred thousand dollars more than expected. They say it couldn’t have been possible without the help of the community.

“We generated through our community 277 thousand dollars worth of donations and we actually had a generous donor donate an additional 200 thousand dollars to the cause,” said Ruben Cantu, Animal Care Adoption Supervisor.

The animal center couldn’t say who the generous donator was but Cantu says the 4-month goal seemed nearly impossible.

“I think getting down here and seeing what the impact level is for our community really opens those eyes to say oh ya that five dollars that they need is needed and goes a long way,” said Cantu.

The center held multiple holiday events to raise money including their Trunk or Treat in the facility parking lot and Giving Tuesday.

“There’s such a need in the area for finding forever homes for pets that need them,” said volunteer Robin Chiero.

Chiero has been volunteering with valley animal for 6 years now and says community support came flooding in.

“It was fabulous to have such a response I mean really almost immediately people started responding and donating,” said Chiero.

The non-profit relies heavily on donations to stay open, pay their employees, provide food, medicine, and supplies for their animals. Cantu says it really does take a village.

“To be honest a 250-thousand-dollar goal in 4 months is fairly impossible in a lot of scenarios,” said Cantu.

But the holiday spirit and generosity in the valley came through just in time.

“It really does feel like an amazing Christmas present to be able to sustain what we’re doing and stay at the level we’re at,” said Cantu.

The extra money raised will go back into the center for next year. The center does have one more event coming up for Christmas in a couple of weeks.