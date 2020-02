FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Animal Humane Society in Minneapolis sent the Fresno Humane Animal Services center a box of 25 custom dog coats.

The weather in Fresno County is expected to drop below freezing on Tuesday night.

The dogs are already sporting the handmade coats gifted.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.