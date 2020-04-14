Fresno and Clovis parks reopen after Easter weekend closure

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Parks around the cities of Fresno and Clovis are back open to the public after being closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Typically on Easter Sunday, parks such as Roeding and Woodward are packed with thousands of people celebrating the holiday. This year, Fresno says the spots were bare.

“We are thrilled because the public responded in a very respectful and positive way,” said the city’s Mark Standriff.

During the weekend, police did not write up either Fresno or Clovis residents trespassing on parks or throwing parties at home.

“In just a random drive around nearly 40 parks around the weekend,” said Standriff. “There were no incidents what so ever. So we are really pleased that people have embraced the stay-at-home spirit.”

The parks have since reopened to the public in both cities. Playgrounds, parking lots and picnic shelters remain closed.

Clovis Police Lt. Jim Munro said he is grateful for the citizens’ response, not only on Easter weekend but the entire pandemic so far.

“Thank you everyone in Clovis for listening and complying,” said Munro. “I think if we can get through this entire order without issuing any citation, I think it will speak to the character of everyone who lives in Clovis.”

