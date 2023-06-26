FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fourth of July is a little over a week away and several cities in the valley are cracking down on illegal fireworks.

The cities of Fresno and Clovis are keeping a watchful eye out for anyone lighting off illegal fireworks.

“Fireworks are great good activity good fun major source of ignition of wildland fires and vegetation fires here in the city of Fresno,” said Brian Price with the Fresno Fire Department.

After a wet winter, there is more dry brush this summer meaning more fuel for the flames.

In a video released Friday, Fresno Police says fireworks like bottle rockets, M80s, Roman candles, and others are all illegal and can pose a serious danger.

“Any fireworks that leaves the ground pose a threat to our neighborhoods our homes and our loved ones,” said Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderamma.

The Fresno Fire Department has these tips for anyone who wants to light fireworks this Fourth of July.

“Anything from the stand it’s gonna have the seal of approval from the state fire marshal on it that’s gonna give you the sign of approval that it is a safe and sane firework,”

The Clovis Police Department says if you are caught lighting an illegal firework or hosting a party where illegal fireworks are being used it could mean a serious fine.

“If you are found in possession or using illegal fireworks you could be fined thousands of dollars,” said Ty Wood with the Clovis Police Department.

And in Fresno, that fine could be up to 5,000 dollars