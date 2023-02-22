FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After wind slammed the Valley floor earlier in the week, crews in Fresno and Clovis have worked non-stop to clean up fallen trees and debris.

The damage from the wind and gusts measured at over 50 miles per hour were easily visible Wednesday.

It filled roads, covered power lines, and left some vehicles damaged. Some crews in Fresno worked as many as 16 hours straight.

“We anticipate we’ll be working through Friday, just to get the remainder of the tree limbs and debris cleared up,” said Fresno Public Works Director Scott Mozier.

The City of Clovis faced much of the same, crews also cleared debris from roads as well as parks sidewalks, and more.

They even had to remove some damaged trees, like one that was taken down in the middle of our interview with Eric Aller, parks manager for Clovis.

“That tree unfortunately had to come down because the top half of it broke out. And so there was no point in leaving it,” he said.

A fallen tree created a scary sight for Fresno resident Ann Zaragoza. A massive tree thankfully fell away from her home of over 50 years.

She said the tree had been there even longer.

“It’s really sad. I’m just thankful it didn’t come the other way. And nobody got hurt. It could have been a lot worse,” she said.

Unfortunately, not everyone was so lucky.

We learned from the Red Cross that several families had called for assistance and aid, one family was even displaced.

“Each one was different, but we were able to connect them with resources, referrals, see if they have any health-related needs as well. And then we’re ready to respond for more calls as they come in today, for anything that happened last night,” said Taylor Poisall, regional communications director for the Red Cross.

Fresno and Clovis are staying ready for more, as they keep an eye on the weather, with the potential for more clean up on the way later in the week.